Snowstorm Prompts New Warning for Drivers in Mass. Thru Saturday

"Please plan ahead and make smart decisions about travel as conditions will vary region to region"

By Asher Klein

The winter storm barreling toward Massachusetts is going to make roads messy, the Department of Transportation warned Thursday.

Drivers should keep a close eye on the weather over the next three days, with up to a foot of snow in the forecast in the west and heavy rain coming for the east, state Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said.

"Several inches or more of snow is in the forecast Western and Central regions of Massachusetts and periods of heavy rainfall are in the forecast for Eastern Massachusetts," he said in a statement. "Please plan ahead and make smart decisions about travel as conditions will vary region to region."

Flights could also be affected by weather, and officials said anyone flying in or out of Massachusetts through Saturday should keep an eye on their schedules.

About 3,600 pieces of road-clearing equipment are available statewide if needed, officials said.

