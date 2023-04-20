Local

Massachusetts State Police Motorcycle Trooper Injured in Crash

The cause of the crash remains under investigation

By Marc Fortier

Massachusetts State Police Cruiser Close Up
NBC10 Boston

A Massachusetts State Police motorcycle trooper was injured in a crash Thursday morning.

State police said around 10:40 a.m., the motorcycle trooper was struck by another vehicle on Hammond Pond Parkway in Brookline while providing an escort. The trooper was taken to a Boston hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No further details were available.

