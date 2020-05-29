Local

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Injured in Cruiser Crash

A state trooper suffered minor injuries after getting in a car crash Friday morning

By Mary Markos

A state trooper was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with minor injuries after getting in a car crash in a police cruiser Friday morning. 

The trooper, assigned to the State Police-Tunnels Barracks, was responding to a call around 6:40 a.m. when the crash happened near Frontage Road and South Boston Bypass Road in Boston. 

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured, according to police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. No further information was available. 

