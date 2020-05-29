Massachusetts State Police Trooper Injured in Cruiser Crash

A state trooper was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with minor injuries after getting in a car crash in a police cruiser Friday morning.

The trooper, assigned to the State Police-Tunnels Barracks, was responding to a call around 6:40 a.m. when the crash happened near Frontage Road and South Boston Bypass Road in Boston.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured, according to police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. No further information was available.