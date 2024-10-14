Masseur accused of indecent assault on customer at Auburn spa

A masseur in Auburn, Massachusetts, is accused of forcing a customer to touch him inappropriately after she paid for a massage, police said Friday.

Auburn police said Guangyo Gao, 22, of Shrewsbury, was working at the Health Spa on Southbridge Street when the victim, a 30-year-old woman, came in for her massage on Sunday, Oct. 6. Gao allegedly forced the woman to touch him inappropriately. Police did not provide specific details.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Gao was charged with indecent assault and battery of a person over 14.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Investigators say the owner of the business has a certificate for the business under the name Zhu Relaxation DBA Health Spa, which was received in February 2020 and renewed in 2024. Police are in touch with the Department of Licensure for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to see if there could be administrative action against the business.

More details were not immediately available.