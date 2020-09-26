Mayor Walsh Doubles Funding for Seniors to Replace Heating Systems

Mayor Walsh on Saturday announced the City of Boston had doubled the amount of funding available to residents who need their heating systems replaced.

The funding through the Seniors Save program is available to income-eligible seniors. The program increased its grant funding from $3,500 to $8,000 for eligible seniors over the age of 60.

"With cold weather approaching, we want to make sure older Bostonians can stay warm and safe this winter," said Walsh in an official statement. "Our older residents living on fixed incomes may not always be able to afford important improvements in their homes or new heating systems."

The energy-efficient heating systems will lower residents' risk of heating emergencies during cold weather and will reduce their energy bills, according to The Department of Neighborhood Development.

Eligible homeowners will receive up to $8,000 to replace their heating system. Additional funding is available in the form of zero percent interest, deferred loan, according to DND. Residents must be over 60 years of age or older and must be the occupants of residential one-to-four family property or condominium in Boston to qualify for the funding.

According to an official statement released by Mayor Walsh's office, the program is open only to residents 60 and over whose income doesn't exceed 80 percent of the median area income. Median area income is determined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Residents can apply for funding by visiting the Boston Home Center website.