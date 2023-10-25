MBTA announces changes in service for November to improve system

The MBTA announced that there will be changes in service in November for the Red, Orange and Haverhill lines.

These changes will help the MBTA work to improve service across the system.

The changes in service are as follows:

Red Line

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Shuttle buses will replace service between Alewife and Kendall/MIT stations on the weekend of November 4-5.

Shuttle buses will replace service between JFK/UMass and Park Street stations from November 14-16 and November 18-19.

Orange Line

Shuttle buses will replace service between Oak Grove and Wellington stations from the start of service to around 2pm on November 5th.

Shuttle buses will replace service between Oak Grove and North Station at around 8:45 p.m. until end of service on November 7-10 and November 11-12.

Haverhill Commuter Rail Line

Shuttle buses will replace service between Ballardvale and North Station through November 5th.

Shuttle buses will replace service between Reading and Oak Grove so passengers connect to the Orange Line.

Shuttle buses will replace service between Reading and Anderson/Woburn to connect to the Lowell Line and Haverhill line.

The shuttle buses between Reading and Oak Grovewill stop in Wakefield, Greenwood, Melrose Highlands, Melrose Cedar Park, Wyoming Hill, and Oak Grove.

North Wilmington station will not have shuttle buses but commuters can use the Lowell Commuter Rail Line service at Wilmington Station instead.

Passengers between Ballardvale and Haverhill will be re-routed along the Lowell Line, stopping at Anderson/Woburn and then going directly to North Station.

You can find more information about service changes on MBTA.com