MBTA Oversight Hearing Set for Wednesday, 5 Days Ahead of Orange Line Reopening

The MBTA's next safety oversight committee hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning, just five days before the Orange Line is scheduled to reopen for service following its 30-day closure.

Lawmakers are hoping to get more answers from the MBTA about its future during Wednesday's hearing, which is the first since the Federal Transit Administration released its 90-page report about safety issues at the transportation agency.

Feds say the MBTA prioritized long-term capital projects over routine maintenance. The FTA, though, has declined to testify in Wednesday's hearing, saying that the Department of Transportation restricts employees from participating in legal proceedings.

One lawmakers said he expects the FTA will require the state to spend billions on the T. MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak told NBC10 Boston that the T needs $1.5 to $2 billion every year to modernize the system. Poftak won't be participating in Wednesday's hearing, either.

"I take a constructive approach to all these oversight hearings," Poftak said. "We will watch with great interest. Our board chair will be participating in the hearing. MBTA management will not be participating in this hearing."

The Orange Line is slated to reopen Monday, following that unprecedented 30-day shutdown. The MBTA said Tuesday that work is 82% complete.

Frontline workers, in addition to the MBTA's board chair, are set to testify in the hearing, which begins at 10 a.m.