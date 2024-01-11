MBTA worker almost hit by Green Line train, report says

A Green Line train nearly hit an MBTA worker earlier this week, according to The Boston Globe.

The train entered a work zone on Monday, where trains weren't allowed near the Medford/Tufts station, the Globe reported. No injuries were reported.

The Federal Transit Administration was made aware of the incident, according to the Globe, who cited the MBTA.

Last year, the FTA said at least four near misses happened on T tracks between Aug. 10, 2023, and Sept. 6, 2023.