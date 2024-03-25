MEDFORD

Dog walker charged with animal cruelty in Medford set to face judge

Ingrando was a provider on the pet care services app "Rover"

A dog walker charged with animal cruelty in Medford, Massachusetts, is expected to appear in court Monday.

Officers responded to Fellsway West and Sheridan Avenue at about 11 a.m. Sunday for a report of animal abuse, Medford police said.

Witnesses reported seeing a man who was walking a group of dogs strike one of the dogs repeatedly in the head, then lift the dog off the ground by its collar "in a harmful manner," according to police.

Police said one witness even got video of the alleged animal abuse and shared it with them.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Subsequent videos showed the dog walker yelling racial slurs at a man who confronted him about his treatment of the dogs in his care.

Officers were able to identify the dog walker as 33-year-old Frederick Ingrando of Medford. He was arrested at his home.

Ingrando was a provider on the pet care services app "Rover."

In a statement to NBC10 Boston Sunday, a spokesperson for Rover said in part, "We were shocked and disturbed to learn of this abhorrent behavior — there is zero tolerance for this type of treatment of pets in our community. Upon learning of these allegations, our 24/7 Trust and Safety Team suspended the pet care provider's account and is conducting a full investigation."

The spokesperson said they will assist law enforcement with this investigation in any way they can.

Ingrando is scheduled to be arraigned at Somerville District Court Monday.

More Medford news

MEDFORD Feb 21

Medford Fire Department sick time abuse allegations, search for new chief ignite tempers

MEDFORD Feb 9

Man wanted for breaking into restaurant in Medford, police say

MEDFORD Feb 7

Lawyer sentenced for trying to bribe Medford police chief over pot business

This article tagged under:

MEDFORDMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us