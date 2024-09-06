Karen Read

Releasing Trooper Proctor's phone records could jeapordize other cases, DA says

During Trooper Michael Proctor's testimony in the Karen Read case, it came out that he made inappropriate, unprofessional comments about Read and the investigation in text messages to friends, family and colleagues, including his supervisors

By Thea DiGiammerino and NBC10 Boston Staff

Releasing the full work phone records of embattled Massachusetts State Police Michael Proctor, who became a subject of controversy for his role in the Karen Read murder trial, could jeopardize other cases, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said in a filing.

The question of whether to release those records has now become part of the ongoing Read case, tied to Proctor's testimony as the lead investigator during the first trial. During that testimony, it came out that he made inappropriate comments about Read and the investigation in text messages to friends, family, and colleagues, including his supervisors.

Among the concerning messages were disparaging remarks about Read's medical conditions, and said he had found "no nudes so far" when going through Read's phone.

A judge declared a mistrial in the Read case in July, but the prosecution has vowed to retry the case. Read is accused of hitting and killing John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in January 2022. But her defense argued she was the victim of a police cover-up. With Proctor's credibilility now questioned, the fallout could affect not just Read's case but other open investigations.

Proctor remains under investigation and suspended without pay from the Massachusetts State Police.

In the new filing, the Norfolk DA said they were provided with the data from Proctor's work cell phone in August, as well as content from his work cloud account in September. However despite heightened public interest in the case, they say the release of the information as discovery in the Read case could "jeapordize open investigations, compromise the privacy and safety of civilians, and thus be contrary to the interests of justice."

A prominent Dover doctor is awaiting trial for the murder of his wife, and the defense is arguing for personal texts and emails from investigators after Trooper Ryan Proctor's stunning testimony in the Karen Read trial.

Proctor was also a lead investigator in other high-profile cases, including the death of Ana Walshe, the Cohasset mother whose husband is accused of killing her and then hiding her dismembered body. With some cases yet to go to trial, impacts are possible on a significant list of cases.

The Norfolk DA said the office is "in the process o fascertaining how to determine what - if any - information on Trooper Prcotor's work phone or cloud account is discoveable in this or other cases."

