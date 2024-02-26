Middleborough school mourns student killed in weekend fire

A family's worst nightmare played out over the weekend in Marlborough, Massachusetts, as a devastating house fire left a young daughter dead.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was a student at Nichols Middle School, and on Monday, students and staff return to the classroom as they mourn a life taken too soon.

Students will be met by grief counselors, who will work to make sure they and staff are processing the tragic situation that happened on Pearl Street early Saturday morning.

Officials said the fire started around 2 a.m. Saturday. At this time it's uncertain what caused it, but when firefighters arrived they noticed heavy flames coming from the first and second floors. Four people were inside -- the little girl and who we believe were her three siblings. One was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with serious burn injuries while the other two were taken to local hospitals with less severe injuries.

The parents, we're told, were away on vacation at the time of the fire.

Firefighters have already ruled out the possibility that the fire was started suspiciously, but the investigation into the cause of the blaze is still ongoing.