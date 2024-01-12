Massachusetts

WATCH LIVE: Middlesex District Attorney's Office to announce charges in homicide case

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBCUniversal

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office is set to announce charges in a homicide case.

Authorities did not specify what case they would be discussing, but said it was an older investigation.

District Attorney Marian Ryan will provide new details on the case at 1:30 p.m. Friday. NBC10 Boston will carry a livestream at the top of the story.

