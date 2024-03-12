Mighty Squirrel opening new taproom in Boston's Fenway this week

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A local brewery is getting ready to open a second location a year after it was first announced.

According to a source, Mighty Squirrel Brewing Co. is slated to open its Fenway outlet on Thursday, March 14 at 5:00 PM, with an Instagram post from the business saying the following:

We have been working on this since January 2022 when we first saw the space, and it has proven to be a very challenging and fun project....In addition to our full line up of beers, hard seltzers (NEW!), and hard smoothies (NEW!), we have a full kitchen with brick oven pizza, salads, tacos, and more. And starting this Friday, we will be opening the taproom every morning at 6:00am with our coffee shop that will offer a full range of coffee styles, pastries, and bagels.

Once it opens, the new location will join the original in Waltham, which first opened on Waverley Oaks Road in 2018.

The address for the new location on Mighty Squirrel in the Fenway is 1 David Ortiz Drive, Boston, MA, 02215. The website for the business is at mightysquirrel.com.

