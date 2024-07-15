Street in Milford shut down as police secure ‘crime scene'

A street in Milford, Massachusetts, is shut down Monday morning as officers secure a crime scene, police said.

Purchase Street between Glines Avenue and Mechanic Street, according to Milford police.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Residents are being asked to plan their commute accordingly.

Details surrounding the crime scene weren't immediately released.

This story will be updated once more information is available.