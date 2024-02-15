Milton residents vote against zoning change to comply with MBTA housing law: What happens next?

After weeks of campaigning, voters in Milton, Massachusetts, chose Wednesday not to accept a zoning change that would add close to 2,500 housing units through town.

As a result, the town is now out of compliance with the state's MBTA Communities Law.

"I'm very disappointed in the vote," said Gov. Maura Healey.

State officials quickly criticized the decision from Milton residents.

"We put forward a big proposal to allow us to go out and do what we need to do when it comes to housing," Healey said.

Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell threatened legal action against the town.

"My office has made it clear that compliance with the law is mandatory," she said on social media. "When a municipality elects to evade its responsibility to comply with the law, we will meet our responsibility to enforce the law."

(2/2) — Andrea Joy Campbell (@MassAGO) February 15, 2024

Cities and towns serviced by the MBTA were required to go through the rezoning process, with the intent of housing units being built near transit stops. Locals in Milton say they don't fall into that category.

"Everyone wants high-speed transit. We don't have it in Milton," said Precinct 9 Town Meeting Member Georgia Lee.

After voting no, Lee says her decision was based on where these units would be built in relation to the Mattapan Trolley.

"You would get in your car, you would drive west, then you would park your car — if you could — then get on the trolley and proceed further west to get on the Ashmont T, and then proceed east to Boston," said Lee.

As for what happens next, organizers say they want to coordinate with state leaders on a new zoning plan and a change to Milton's rapid transit classification.

"I really hope we can work with the state on doing that, and then we can work on the goals of the actual legislation," said No for Milton member Denny Swenson.