Missing 16-Year-Old Girl From Raynham Found Safe in New York City

A teenager missing nearly 10 days from Raynham, Massachusetts, who was believed to be in danger, has been found safe in New York City, police said late Thursday night.

Raynham police say 16-year-old Colleen Weaver was located around 11 p.m. with the assistance of the New York Police Department and the FBI.

According to Raynham police, the missing teen was found through "investigative means" in collaboration with their law enforcement partners, but few other details were released.

Raynham Police Chief James Donovan thanked everyone involved in the search for Weaver, including numerous law enforcement partners, media members, residents and well-wishers, both locally and beyond, who helped to spread the word about the teen's disappearance.

"We are very glad to have found Colleen and that she'll soon be reunited with her family," Donovan said in a statement. "This was the best possible outcome we could have hoped for and I want to commend the tireless efforts of our dedicated officers and our partners in the NYPD and FBI who helped to locate her. This has been a trying couple of weeks for everybody involved and I want to thank everyone who assisted in this tremendous effort."

Investigators had received about 75 tips from people across New England and beyond over the past couple of days.

Police did not say if Weaver was found with anybody, or what led them to New York City. The chief said there is no further information available at this time.

Weaver was first reported missing after she left her home sometime between 1 and 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Authorities had said they believed she left with someone else and that she may have traveled 100 miles from her home.

Just hours before she was found Thursday night in New York, a candlelight vigil was held for Weaver at the First Congregational Church of Raynham, where Weaver's mom broke down in tears as she pleaded for her daughter to come home.

"Contact us, we will come get you, I don't care where it is, we'll come get you," Kristen Weaver said at the vigil. "I just want her home. Enough is enough. This is enough. I want to wake up from this nightmare. It's enough."

Authorities believe 16-year-old Colleen Weaver is in danger.

Kristen Weaver also said at the vigil that her daughter has cognitive and learning disabilities that lead to her being very trusting with poor decision making skills. She said she did not believe her daughter had run away, noting that while her daughter had been missing before, it was only for a couple of hours and she had never left town.

Police said Thursday night that the teen will soon be reunited with her family.