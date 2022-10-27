Thursday Night Vigil Planned for Missing 16-Year-Old Girl From Raynham

A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday night for the Raynham, Massachusetts teenager who has been missing since last week.

Sixteen-year-old Colleen Weaver has not been seen since she left her home sometime between 1 and 4 a.m. on Oct. 18, according to the Raynham Police Department. She is believed to be in danger.

Thursday's vigil will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday night at the First Congregational Church of Raynham.

Police continue their search for the girl, and said Wednesday night they had gotten over 50 tips from people across New England and beyond over the past day. Weaver is now officially listed in the National Crime Information Center and with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Raynham police have been in close contact with a number of agencies amid their search, including the Commonwealth Fusion Center and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

Raynham Police Department

Weaver is about 5 feet tall and 120 pounds with red and pink hair. She was last known to be wearing black glasses and possibly a sweatshirt and leggings.

"My fear is that she is somewhere being held against her will, and that she wants to reach out to me, and she wants to call me, and she wants to come home, but somebody's not letting her," her mom, Kristen Weaver, has told NBC10 Boston.

She said that police are looking into the possibility that her daughter met someone online, and that a stranger lured her out of their house in the middle of the night, pretending to be a teenage boy.