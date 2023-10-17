Nantucket police search for missing 20-year-old

Police on Nantucket are looking for a missing 20-year-old man.

The Nantucket, Massachusetts, Police Department said on Tuesday that Jhan Barbosa was missing, and that his last known location was near the Town Pier, on his way to a relative's house in the Hinsdale Road and Macys Lane area, on Oct. 5.

MISSING PERSON: Jhan Barbosa, 20 year old male, last known location is in the area of the Town Pier heading to a relatives house in the area of Hinsdale/ Macys Ln on October 5, 2023. pic.twitter.com/8UU55UTxYl — Nantucket Police (@NantucketPolice) October 17, 2023

Barbosa is six foot two inches tall, and has a tattoo on his left forearm of the sun and ocean.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts should contact the Nantucket Police Department.