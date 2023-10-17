nantucket

Nantucket police search for missing 20-year-old

By Matt Fortin

Police on Nantucket are looking for a missing 20-year-old man.

The Nantucket, Massachusetts, Police Department said on Tuesday that Jhan Barbosa was missing, and that his last known location was near the Town Pier, on his way to a relative's house in the Hinsdale Road and Macys Lane area, on Oct. 5.

Barbosa is six foot two inches tall, and has a tattoo on his left forearm of the sun and ocean.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts should contact the Nantucket Police Department.

More Nantucket news

nantucket Sep 6

Boater arrested on gun, drug charges after medical call on Nantucket

nantucket Aug 13

Fisherman missing off Nantucket, Coast Guard leading search

This article tagged under:

nantucket
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us