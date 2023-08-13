Fisherman missing off Nantucket, Coast Guard leading search

A major search was underway Sunday off the coast of Nantucket for a fisherman reported missing Saturday night, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
The crew of a fishing boat called Gaston's Legacy reported their colleague missing about 8 p.m. Saturday, prompting a Coast Guard search by land and air that continued overnight and into Sunday, a Coast Guard representative said.
Several Coast Guard cutters were arriving to help look for the sailor, whose name wasn't provided.
Nantucket was hit with severe weather Sunday afternoon; it wasn't immediately clear how it may have affected the search.
