Newton police seek missing 17-year-old with special needs

A 17-year-old with special needs is missing in Newton, Massachusetts, police said Tuesday, asking anyone with information to reach out to them.

Kolongi Cobbs was last seen leaving Newton North High School about 6:05 p.m. Tuesday.

Cobbs was wearing black sweat pants, a coral-colored zip-up and a multicolored backpack, police said on social media. He's 5-foot-2 and 110 lbs.

In a public safety alert sent to people in Newton, police noted that he has special needs.

Asked anyone with information about Cobbs' whereabouts is urged to call police at 617-796-2123.