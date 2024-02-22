Missing Northbridge girl could be with 23-year-old man in RI, police say

A 16-year-old girl from Northbridge, Massachusetts, who went missing earlier this month could be with a 23-year-old man in Rhode Island, according to authorities.

Aubrey Pollinger left her home on Feb. 6 with no cell phone or credit card or debt card, Northbridge police said.

Pollinger is believed to be with the 23-year-old man in the Woonsocket area, according to police, who said she was in a relationship with him.

The 16-year-old was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and black Nike sweatpants, police said. She has a nose ring and septum piercing.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Pollinger was described as 5 feet 3 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about the Pollinger's whereabouts should call the Northbridge Police Department at 508-234-6211.