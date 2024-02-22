NORTHBRIDGE

Missing Northbridge girl could be with 23-year-old man in RI, police say

Anyone with information about the teenager's whereabouts should call the Northbridge Police Department at 508-234-6211

By Anthony Vega

Northbridge Police Department

A 16-year-old girl from Northbridge, Massachusetts, who went missing earlier this month could be with a 23-year-old man in Rhode Island, according to authorities.

Aubrey Pollinger left her home on Feb. 6 with no cell phone or credit card or debt card, Northbridge police said.

Pollinger is believed to be with the 23-year-old man in the Woonsocket area, according to police, who said she was in a relationship with him.

The 16-year-old was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and black Nike sweatpants, police said. She has a nose ring and septum piercing.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Pollinger was described as 5 feet 3 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about the Pollinger's whereabouts should call the Northbridge Police Department at 508-234-6211.

More Massachusetts news

911 1 hour ago

Don't call 911 to see if it works amid AT&T outage, Mass. State Police say

Massachusetts 3 hours ago

Surge in warnings drives large traffic violation increase in Massachusetts

Ipswich 15 hours ago

‘Totally a surprise': Large piece of ship that wrecked in 1909 washes up on Crane Beach

This article tagged under:

NORTHBRIDGEMassachusettsRhode Islandmissing personWoonsocket
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us