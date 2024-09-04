missing person

Woman found dead in Maine, police say, in update on Va. missing person case

The body was discovered in a parked vehicle off Goodwins Mills Road in Dayton by someone who called 911 about 3:27 p.m., Maine State Police said

By Asher Klein

A Maine State Police cruiser.
Maine State Police

A woman was found dead in a parked vehicle in Dayton, Maine, Monday afternoon, police said, and the woman matched the description of a woman missing from Virginia.

Autumn Cleveland, 23, had been reported missing from Newport News, Maine State Police said Tuesday.

There was no danger to the public, and the woman's death remained under investigation, according to police. An autopsy was set to determine how she died.

The body was discovered in a parked vehicle off Goodwins Mills Road in Dayton, which southwest of Portland, by someone who called 911 about 3:27 p.m., police said.

They didn't share more about the circumstances around Cleveland's disappearance.

