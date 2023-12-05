Mission Hill residents concerned after unprovoked, violent attacks

Boston police need the public's help in tracking down several teenagers who are wanted for multiple unprovoked, violent attacks in the city's Mission Hill neighborhood around midday Friday.

"People attacking other people just randomly, it's no cause for that," said Gerry Miller, who's concerned.

"It does concern me, and it's pretty shocking that it happened during the day, too," said Naod Daniel, who lives nearby.

In the most disturbing attack, police said the group of about seven teenagers assaulted a boy who's disabled while he was waiting for his mother outside this TGI Fridays on Huntington Avenue.

Police said he was bleeding from his ear, had dried blood stains on his clothes, large welts on his head and visible shoe impressions on his face.

"It's awful, and especially – and they're young, they're probably like troubled and stuff, it's sad," said Vicky Falso who works nearby.

"Now people are getting more bold, it's just, it's out of control," said Miller.

Two other victims came forward later in the day to report similar unprovoked assaults nearby on Pontiac Street.

In one attack, the victim said his cell phone and ear buds were also stolen.

Police arrested a 14-year-old girl inside the Nubian Square bus station Friday who matched the description and clothing of one of the attackers caught on camera.

They charged her with assault and battery on a disabled individual.

"I don't think it's pretty normal over here, I just think it's pretty unexpected. I think that it shouldn't be happening," said Daniel.

Police said if you recognize anyone from those surveillance photos or have any information on the others involved, give them a call at 617-343-4275. They can also reach out anonymously by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to CRIME (the number 27463).