More MBTA slow zones added in February than removed

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston

The MBTA's effort to remove all slow zones by the end of the year hit a bit of a snag Tuesday night, according to the T's speed restriction dashboard.

The MBTA added 24 new slow zones, while only eliminating 15. Compare that to this past December and January, the T moved at a record pace, removing more than 50 of those slow zones.

The agency told The Boston Globe that a special machine detected some previously unseen track defects, which led to the increased number.

However, T general manager, Phillip Eng, said the goal remains to get rid of every slow zone at least before the end of the year.

