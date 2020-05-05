Local

More Than 50 Dead at Medford Nursing Home

To date, 117 residents and 42 staff members have tested positive for coronavirus at Courtyard Nursing Care Center

By Nia Hamm and Mary Markos

More then 50 residents at the Courtyard Nursing Care Center in Medford have died within the past month and over 100 have tested positive for coronavirus in the most recent deadly outbreak at a long-term care facility in Massachusetts.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to those impacted by COVID-19 during this difficult time, especially the families of the additional 54 residents who passed away," Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Feifer said.

To date, 117 residents and 42 staff members tested positive at Courtyard Nursing Care Center, according to Feifer. An additional eight residents died during this time, Feifer noted, with four testing negative for COVID, three refused testing and one test pending. 

Staff at the 224-bed nursing facility largely cares for frail, elderly seniors with multiple health conditions who are "already more susceptible to the common cold, not to mention a deadly and highly contagious virus like this one," Feifer said.

The average age of the residents who passed away was over 85 years old.

Nursing homes across the state has been ravaged by the coronavirus. In fact, long-term care facilities in Massachusetts accounted for nearly 60% of all coronavirus-related deaths in the state, one of the highest publicly reported rates in the country.

The nursing home is taking "stringent infection precautions," according to Feifer, including, daily screenings for residents and patients, visitation restrictions, canceling most outside medial appointments, connecting families through zoom calls and providing regular updates.

"I can assure you that we are working around the clock to keep our patients and residents healthy and as safe as possible," Feifer said. "We are doing everything in our power – and everything medical experts know as of at this time – to protect our patients, residents and employees."

