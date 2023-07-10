More traffic expected this week during Sumner Tunnel shutdown

This week will see the first true test of the roads in Boston with the work underway on the closed Sumner Tunnel as many drivers return from their Fourth of July vacations.

MassDOT authorities provided an update on the Sumner Tunnel shutdown Sunday, saying they expected this Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to be the days with the heaviest traffic during the morning and afternoon commutes.

Officials did not see a high volume of traffic last week after the Sumner Tunnel officially closed last Wednesday due to many people who were off celebrating the holiday, so they expect this week to give a more accurate picture of how this project is going to impact people's commutes for the next eight weeks.

People are getting a more accurate idea of how the project is going to impact their commute for the next eight weeks.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Authorities are once again urging those needing to get to and from East Boston and Logan Airport to "ditch the drive" and use the free and discounted services on the Blue and Silver MBTA lines, the Commuter Rail, ferries and buses.

The 2-month shutdown is not only impacting the 39,000 commuters in East Boston and the North Shore who use the tunnel every day, but traffic on the Massachusetts Turnpike, areas of Interstate 93 and the Southeast Expressway, as well.

The sacrifice by commuters is helping accelerate tunnel repairs, according to MassDOT, who have said the project is on schedule to meet its Aug. 31 deadline.

“Progress is going really well right now with the contractor they have now as of today removed 100% of the suspended ceilings and we’re shifting into the next stage of work, which will be ripping out concrete and preparing for the precast arch construction. that phase will go on for the remainder of the summer," MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said Sunday.

For those who will be driving during the shutdown, officials say to use the Mass511 website or download the app to get traffic alerts and best travel times during the day. Most cars are expected to re-route to the Ted Williams Tunnel and the Tobin Bridge.

About 39,000 people use the Sumner Tunnel every day, which funnels people from Logan Airport and East Boston to the North End and downtown.

The tunnel, built in the 1930s, is getting a major facelift, including a new ceiling, roadway, walls and better lighting. The tunnel is due to reopen on Sept. 1, but weekend closures will continue into the fall, and another two-month shutdown is set for next summer.