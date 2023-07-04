Sumner Tunnel closure is just hours away, commuters dreading ‘absolute mess'

We've been warning you for weeks, and now the time has come -- starting at midnight, the Sumner Tunnel will shut down as construction crews begin a multimillion dollar project to restore the tunnel's ceiling and roof as well as improve lighting and safety.

Many are dreading what the roads and trains will look like during the eight-week long closure. The traffic impact is expected to be expansive and for many, frustrating.

Commuters told NBC10 Boston on Tuesday night just hours ahead of the shutdown that they expect it to be an "absolute mess."

Here's what you should know about the Sumner Tunnel closure that starts Wednesday, July 5, and ends Thursday, Aug. 31.

How to get around

For the past year, the tunnel has already been closed down on most weekends as the repair work began, and residents say the shakeup to the traffic pattern has been noticeable. It will be compounded by the full closure that will run from July 5 through August 31.

There will be detours posted during the closures, and it's expected that most cars will re-route to the Ted Williams Tunnel and the Tobin Bridge. Drivers should expect significant delays - around 39,000 cars travel through the tunnel daily, including traffic from Logan Airport.

The Massachusetts Port Authority is warning drivers who plan to come to Logan between July 5 and August 31 to give themselves an extra two hours of drive time with the expected increased congestion.

Travelers can use the Silver or Blue lines to access the airport. The Logan Express, the Logan Water Taxi, or the Hingham/Hull Ferry are also options.

The Blue Line will be free for riders during this time, officials also encouraging people to use the Commuter Rail or to take one of the ferries instead.

Travelers should look to use public transit whenever possible.

Residents and business owners in East Boston, South Boston, and the waterfront should expect to see more traffic in the area. The North End should expect noise and vibrations during active construction work.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says you can use the Mass511 website or download the app to get updates in real time.

What work is being done

The closure is part of a massive restoration project for the tunnel, which was built in the 1930s. Years of heavy use and age have led to significant needs for updates -- from exposed rebar to chipped concrete to broken lights and cracked wall panels.

The project will include bringing the whole space up to code, and will include a new ceiling, new roadway surface, repaired walls and new lights.

This closure is meant to propel the project forward but it won't be the last -- the summer closure will give way to continued weekend closures in the fall, and a second summer closure is expected in 2024.

The Sumner Tunnel will be closed seven days a week from July 5 to August 31.

How commuters feel

Tito Rodriguez, a catering driver for Spinelli's in East Boston, says this project couldn't come at a worse time -- the summer months are when he's needed most.

"It's affecting us big time," Rodriguez said. "We literally have to get out on our way like a hour before, and in our situation it gets cold, our food, so it's tough."

"It's going to be not good," said Liam White, who lives near Northeastern University and drives through the Sumner almost everyday to visit family and friends in Eastie.

"Maybe I'll stop driving as much, I'll take the train," White added, which is exactly what Victor Bolanos is not looking forward to.

"It's going to be an absolute mess on the trains," he said, noting he uses the Blue Line to get to and from work everyday.

While residents will experience the effects of the closure everyday, the MBTA says it's those traveling to and from Logan Airport who'll be most affected.

The Blue Line will be free in both directions. Fares will be reduced on the Commuter Rail and the Silver Line. Drivers will be re-routed to the Tobin Bridge of the Ted Williams Tunnel.

State Police Maj. Mark Lavoy says they'll have about 7-15 troopers on hand each day of the closure to help traffic move smoothly -- but even he knows added troops aren't going to solve the issue.