Motorcyclist hurt after crash involving Lowell police cruiser

A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after crashing into a Lowell police cruiser Saturday evening, according to police.

According to police, the motorcyclist was traveling the wrong way down South Whipple Street, which is a one-way road, when it came out on Lawrence Street and hit the cruiser just before 6:30 p.m. The rider was airlifted to a Boston-area hospital. His condition was not immediately clear.

The officer in the cruiser was taken to a local hospital and has since been released.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lowell Police Department Accident Reconstruction Unit.

No other details were immediately available.