A motorcyclist has been hospitalized with serious injuries in Worcester, following a crash in Dudley, Massachusetts Saturday night.

First responders arrived on Charlton Road near the intersection of Tomahawk Drive. Police say a 33-year-old male was traveling east on Charlton Road on a Kawasaki motorcycle and may have been accompanied by other motorcyclists at the time of the incident.

The driver lost control and crashed along the eastbound side of the road. He was transported to UMass Hospital in Worcester, where he is in the intensive care unit with serious injuries.

There is no other information regarding the motorcyclist or his condition.

