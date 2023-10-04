Multiple people shot in Holyoke, police say to avoid intersection

A shooting left multiple people injured in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon, police said, asking that people avoid the area where it took place.

There wasn't any immediate information on whether anyone was in custody in connection with the shooting at the intersection of Maple and Sargeant streets.

Multiple people called 911 about the shooting just before 1 p.m., police said. They didn't share the specific number of people who were wounded or how badly they were injured.

Police said to avoid the intersection and that they would release more information later Wednesday.

Images shared by NBC affiliate WWLP showed a large number of first responders at the taped-off intersection in downtown Holyoke.

The shooting came hours after sharing data from its ShotSpotter shooting detection system, noting that more than 100 shootings have taken place since the program began, calling that number alarming, but only 14 911 calls were made to report the shootings.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.