NBC10 Boston's Super Tuesday coverage: Watch live

After months of campaigning, Super Tuesday is finally here. And NBC10 Boston and NECN will have live coverage on Tuesday night as the results are tallied in Massachusetts, Maine, Vermont and 13 other states across the U.S.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are set to move closer to winning their party's nominations, with hundreds of delegates at stake. More than one-third of the total delegates available in the Republican and Democratic primaries will be awarded.

How to stream NBC10 Boston's 'Decision 2024: Super Tuesday'

You can watch our live coverage right here from 7-10 p.m., followed by more coverage in the 11 p.m. news

Who's on the ballot?

The Massachusetts Republican primary ballot included Trump and his sole remaining challenger, Nikki Haley. The ballot also included the names of candidates who have dropped out, such as Ryan Binkley, Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Asa Hutchinson and Vivek Ramaswamy. The Democratic ballot included Biden, Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson. The Maine Republican primary ballot listed Biden and Philliips and the Republcian ballot Trump, Haley, Binkley, DeSantis and Ramaswamy. In Vermont, the Democratic ballot included Biden, Phillips and Williamson and the Republican ballot listed Trump, Haley, Binkley, Christie, DeSantis and Ramaswamy.

Watch NBC10 Boston's live Super Tuesday election coverage

How does voting work?

In Massachusetts and Maine, registered party members and unaffiliated voters can vote. In Vermont, any registered voter can vote. Voters do not register by party. Maine law also dictates that presidential primaries be conducted by ranked-choice voting, in which voters are asked to rank candidates in order of preference. If no candidate receives at least 50% of the vote, low-ranking candidates are eliminated and their voters are reassigned to other candidates by that order of preference until one candidate obtains a majority. However, the Republican Party is basing its presidential delegate allocation on the first round of voting and will not consider any results of ranked-choice voting.

How long does vote counting usually take?

Polls close at 7 p.m. in Vermont. The last polls in Massachusetts and Maine close at 8 p.m. In the 2022 primaries, the first Vermont votes were reported at 7:21 p.m., the first Massachusetts votes at 8:04 p.m. and the first Maine votes at 8:17 p.m. The last election night update in Vermont was at 2:16 a.m., with 96.4% of the votes counted. Primary night tabulation ended in Massachusetts at 3:33 a.m., with 83% of the vote counted, and the last Maine update was at 2:16 a.m., with 82% of the total vote counted.

How many delegates are at stake on Super Tuesday?

Across the country, there are 1,420 Democratic delegates and 854 Republican delegates at stake on Super Tuesday. Massachusetts has 43 delegates on the Republican side, 40 of which are at stake based on Tuesday's results. The remaining three are pledged delegates. There are 116 delegates on the Democratic side, 92 of whom are at stake. In Maine, 24 Democratic delegates and 20 Republican delegates are at stake. And in Vermont, 16 Democratic delegates and 17 Republican delegates are at stake.