Supreme Court decision to keep Trump on ballot to impact Super Tuesday voting

All eyes are on the race for the Republican nomination for president. The Supreme Court made a major ruling Monday, allowing former President Donald Trump to stay on the ballot.

Now, his challenger Nikki Haley is making a major push to stay competitive in the race.

More than a third of all delegates in both the Republican and Democratic primaries will be awarded after Tuesday night.

Fifteen states, including American Samoa, are holding contests Tuesday, which translates to 865 delegates on the Republican side up for grabs. This could be a make-or-break for Nikki Haley's campaign and a near-sealed deal for Trump, who began celebrating a different kind of win on Monday.

Super Tuesday comes on the heels of the Supreme Court ruling, saying states cannot disqualify a candidate based on each state's insurrection clause, reinstating Trump's name on Colorado's ballots and striking similar attempts by Maine and Illinois.

Also Monday, North Dakota handed Trump all its 29 delegates, after Haley's first win of the race in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, giving her 19 more.

So far, ahead of Tuesday's super contest, Trump leads Haley with six times as many delegates with 273, while on the Democratic side, the incumbent Joe Biden is on track to secure his nomination.

Even if Trump were to take all the 865 delegates Tuesday, he would still be nearly 80 shy of securing the nomination.