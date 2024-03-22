New Back Bay development to include multiple dining options

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new development that will include a public plaza over the Mass. Pike will also be home to at least four places for food and drink.

According to an article from Boston Magazine, Lyrik Back Bay is currently in the works by Mass. Ave. and Newbury Street and its retail tenants will include ChiCha San Chen, a chain of bubble tea spots whose roots are in Taiwan and which hopes to open this fall; Avra Estiatorio, an upscale Greek restaurant with outlets in New York City, Miami, and Los Angeles and that plans to open next spring; a cafe from George Howell Coffee, which has other cafes in Downtown Boston and Newtonville; and Pink Carrot, a North End cafe that focuses on healthy fare. (It is not yet known when George Howell and Pink Carrot might open.)

The post states that Developer Samuel & Associates mentions 65% of the retail space for Lyrik Back Bay has been leased so far, so it's possible that other dining spots could be on the way as well; the complex will also include a CitizenM Hotel along with office and life science space.

More information on Lyrik Back Bay can be found at https://www.ofplace.com/lyrik

