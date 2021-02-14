New Bedford Police Searching for Missing Girl

Police are searching for Carlynn Cintron, who was last seen on Nov. 27 in New Bedford, Massachusetts, with Carmen Cintron, who is also missing.

Carmen Cintron also goes by Cee Jay, police said. She is 4'9" and 100 pounds. Cintron has brown eyes, brown hair, a septum ring, ear gauges and a rainbow lightning bolt tattoo on her right year, according to police.

Anyone with information on Carlynn or Carmen is asked to call New Bedford Police at 508-991-6300.