Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Bedford

New Bedford Police Searching for Missing Girl

New Bedford Police Department

Police are searching for Carlynn Cintron, who was last seen on Nov. 27 in New Bedford, Massachusetts, with Carmen Cintron, who is also missing.

Carmen Cintron also goes by Cee Jay, police said. She is 4'9" and 100 pounds. Cintron has brown eyes, brown hair, a septum ring, ear gauges and a rainbow lightning bolt tattoo on her right year, according to police.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Anyone with information on Carlynn or Carmen is asked to call New Bedford Police at 508-991-6300.

This article tagged under:

New BedfordMassachusettsmissing personNew Bedford police
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us