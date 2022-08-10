New Details: MBTA Says It's Working ‘Around the Clock' Ahead of Orange, Green Line Diversions

The MBTA said Wednesday its working "around-the-clock" ahead of the major service disruptions that are set to ensue during the upcoming Orange and Green Line diversions.

The Orange Line will be shut down and replaced by shuttles starting at 9 p.m. on Aug. 19, and it's not scheduled to resume service until 5 a.m. on Sept. 19. Meanwhile, temporary shuttle buses will replace Green Line service between the Government Center and Union Square stations in both directions starting Monday, Aug. 22 and continuing through Sunday, Sept. 18.

The MBTA said in a Twitter thread Wednesday that it's meeting internally, as well as with the state's Department of Transportation and local municipalities, to develop plans for how to move passengers around during these shutdowns.

We’re working around-the-clock to prep for upcoming Orange & Green Line diversions. Every day, we meet internally, with @MassDOT & municipal partners to coordinate crucial upgrades & plan the best alternate transit for riders like @MBTA_CR, shuttle buses, accessible vans & bikes. — MBTA (@MBTA) August 10, 2022

The troubled transit authority is now in the process of finalizing details on the free shuttles that will replace service. Drivers will soon start test runs to ensure they're familiar with the stops ahead of the diversions kicking in. The T has also asked cities, including Boston, to install temporary bus lane to help mitigate additional traffic.

Employees with the MBTA will be stationed at stops to monitor shuttle service levels and passenger flow, which will help transportation officials make any needed adjustments to help shuttles move safely and easily.

During the shutdown, riders can show their CharlieCard or CharlieTicker to conductors to ride the Commuter Rail in Zones 1, 1A and 2. Most Needham and Providence Line trains will stop at Forest Hills, Ruggles, Back Bay and South Station. Haverhill Line trains will stop at Oak Grove, Malden Center and North Station.

The T is also asking drivers to consider the Commuter Rail if they can to help reduce traffic on Boston's roads. For example, you can get to the Back Bay and South Station on the Worcester line.

You can request an accessible van at any Orange Line stop if you need it. The T says all diversion shuttles will also be accessible.

MBTA leaders are also meeting with schools and colleges, including Boston's public school district, to come up with plans to get students to and from class reliably.

The work is expected to affect commuters, students, businesses and people who rely on the T on a daily basis. It's also expected to significantly add to traffic in the area, with 140 to 200 Yankee buses on the road every day, transporting the roughly 100,000 people who would normally be using the Orange Line.

The T said it needs the full 30 days to tackle the issues that have been plaguing the system for months, including addressing the problems identified in a recent Federal Transit Administration report.