Claudine Gay Tapped to Lead Harvard, Will Be University's 1st President of Color

Harvard Arts and Sciences Dean Claudine Gay has been named the university's next president, Harvard announced Thursday.

Gay will be the university's 30th president, but its first of color and the second woman to hold the position.

Gay, who studies political behavior with a focus on race and politics in the U.S., joined Harvard in 2006 as a government professor and began as a dean, first leading the social science department, in 2015.

"Claudine is a remarkable leader who is profoundly devoted to sustaining and enhancing Harvard’s academic excellence, to championing both the value and the values of higher education and research, to expanding opportunity, and to strengthening Harvard as a fount of ideas and a force for good in the world," Penny Pritzker, who led the search committee, said in a statement.

Gay will begin as president in July. Harvard's current president, Lawrence Bacow, announced in June that he would be stepping down next year.

Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe cheered Gay's appointment as great news for the institution and higher education on the whole. He called her "a brilliant scholar and inspiring leader."

Great news for Harvard and for higher education: our new president will be Claudine Gay, a brilliant scholar and inspiring leader, Harvard’s second female president and its first president of color. As Dean of Arts and Sciences since 2018, she has already made a historic mark. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) December 15, 2022

