New Nite Lite Cafe planned for Boston's Beacon Hill

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new dining spot may be on its way to the Beacon Hill neighborhood of Boston, and its name may be familiar to those who grew up in the North End long ago.

According to a licensing hearing page within the city's website, Nite Lite Cafe is looking to open on Charles Street, with the notice saying that the proposed restaurant is seeking a beer, wine, and liqueurs license and that the manager listened is Gennaro Riccio. It is presumed that this is the same Gennaro Riccio who has been involved with a number of dining spots in the North End in the past, including Caffe Vittoria, Florentine, Gennaro's 5 North Square, Scopa, and Stanza dei Sigari, and the restaurant's name is the same as a long-closed drinking spot known in part for being the site of a double murder back in the 1960s.

The address for the proposed Nite Lite Cafe is 89 Charles Street, Boston, MA, 02114.

