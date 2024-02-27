Boston

New omakase sushi restaurant opens in Boston's Bay Village area

By Boston Restaurant Talk

WCAU_000000013778952_1200x675_611575875971.jpg
Getty Images

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A brand new omakase-style sushi spot has come to Boston.

According to a post from @streetsofboston, Wa Shin is now open in the Bay Village section of the city, moving into a space on Stuart Street near Park Plaza. The website indicates that the new restaurant will offer an omakase menu in two sections of the dining spot--the Hinoki Counter Experience which is an "intimate and immersive setting" and the Dining Experience which is "a comfortable table arrangement"--with both offering what will be an approximately 18-course meal (the website says the Dining Experience setting will be coming soon).

The address for Wa Shin is 222 Stuart Street, Boston, MA, 02116 Its website can be found at washinboston.com.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

John Tomase 10 mins ago

Three former Red Sox who could still help this year's team

New England Patriots 1 hour ago

Four insights from Eliot Wolf's intriguing Patriots press conference

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

 
Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

BostonRestaurantsfood and drink
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us