New omakase sushi restaurant opens in Boston's Bay Village area

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A brand new omakase-style sushi spot has come to Boston.

According to a post from @streetsofboston, Wa Shin is now open in the Bay Village section of the city, moving into a space on Stuart Street near Park Plaza. The website indicates that the new restaurant will offer an omakase menu in two sections of the dining spot--the Hinoki Counter Experience which is an "intimate and immersive setting" and the Dining Experience which is "a comfortable table arrangement"--with both offering what will be an approximately 18-course meal (the website says the Dining Experience setting will be coming soon).

The address for Wa Shin is 222 Stuart Street, Boston, MA, 02116 Its website can be found at washinboston.com.

