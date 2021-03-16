New Orange Line Train Derails; Shuttle Buses Replacing Trains on 6 Stops

An MBTA Orange Line train has derailed at Wellington Station in Medford, leaving the transit agency to replace train service with shuttle buses for six stations.

No one was hurt in the derailment, according to the Medford Fire Department and the MBTA.

The MBTA said the derailment happened about 11:40 a.m. in a work zone, when a slow-moving northbound train was crossing to the southbound track to accommodate ongoing maintenance work.

NBC10 Boston

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Aerial footage from the scene showed two new Orange Line train cars that appeared to have jumped the tracks, though both were upright. Crews were working to put the train back on the rails.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the train to derail.

Shuttle buses are replacing train service between the northern terminus of the line, Oak Grove, and Community College Station.

Orange Line: Shuttle buses replacing service between Oak Grove and Community College due to a disabled train at Wellington. Please expect delays as buses are dispatched. — MBTA (@MBTA) March 16, 2021

Orange Line Update: Shuttle buses replacing service between Oak Grove and Community College due to a derailment in the work zone at Wellington. — MBTA (@MBTA) March 16, 2021

The new Orange Line train cars went into service in August 2019. They are more spacious and have wider doors and more safety features.

The entire fleet of Orange Line cars will eventually be replaced with the new version, though the rollout has been bumpy, with the cars initially making odd noises that were eventually traced to a faulty wear pad, then temporarily taken out of service last March for a maintenance issue.