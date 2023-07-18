Newton murder victim reported domestic abuse concerns before her death

A Newton man is accused of beating his wife to death two days after she obtained a restraining order against him. Before this act of brutal violence, she reported other attempts to control her. These are warning signs advocates say people should be aware of.

Nancy Hanson's application for a restraining order against her husband Richard Hanson provides a glimpse into what her life was like before she was killed.

She wrote that her husband wouldn't let her go out without him, and that he hadn't given her access to their finances in over a year.

"Domestic violence is really about power and control," explained Susan Ross, executive director of The Second Step.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Second Step is an organization that helps survivors of domestic abuse. She says the often face heightened danger when attempting to leave or get help.

"We just help them talk through that and figure out what are their contingency plans? How will they keep themselves safe before the orders issued and even after the orders issued?" Ross said.

Nancy Hanson obtained a restraining order two hours after Newton police responded to a verbal argument between the couple at their home. Officers first attempted to serve the restraining order at 7:26 p.m. that day, but Richard was not home. Officers found his vehicle nearby and a witness told them she had seen him get out of the vehicle within half an hour before police arrived, but she did not know which way he went.

Two hours later, police tried again to serve the restraining order but were unsuccessful.

It's unclear if there were other attempts before Nancy was killed and Richard was charged with her murder.

NBC10 Boston

"I do just want to make sure that people understand that a restraining order is a powerful tool that is effective in keeping people safe. This is an unspeakable tragedy. But I don't want the takeaway to be that restraining orders don't work," Ross said.

To get a restraining order at a courthouse, there are three main steps -

Fill out a complaint

On the same day, go to a hearing to tell the judge why you want a restraining order

Go back to the courthouse later for another hearing, often called a 10-day hearing, where the defendant will have a chance to tell their side of the story

You can also file for an emergency 24-hour restraining order at your local police station, or you can call the police and file for an order over the phone. If you get this kind of order, you will still need to go to court on the next business day.

For more information on restraining orders and eligibility in Massachusetts, click here.

The City of Newton recently hosted a webinar on "recognizing unhealthy relationships and finding support."

In it, Police Chief John Carmichael said the number of domestic violence incidents increased in Newton during the pandemic

In 2020 there were 357 domestic-related events, compared to 312 in 2019 and 266 in 2016.

The chief added that they were worried about underreporting and noted that the Newton police department has a domestic violence officer who helps with restraining orders and transportation to safe houses.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.