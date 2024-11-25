Newton police searching for van driver who exposed himself to teens

Police in Newton, Massachusetts, are looking for the driver of a white van who exposed himself to two teenagers last week.

Newton police said two teens walking in the area of Hartman Road and Village Circle around 2:30 p.m. Thursday reported that a man driving a large white van with an attached silver trailer pulled up alongside them and exposed himself.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The driver was described as a man in his early to mid-twenties, with short, dark hair. He was wearing sunglasses and a black T-shirt.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Police said they are planning to conduct additional patrols in the area.

Anyone with information that could prove helpful to the investigation is asked to call Newton police at 617-796-2100 or the tip line at 617-796-2121.