NH man accused of trying to take gun from Nashua police officer

Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, arrested a man they say tried to take an officer's gun on New Year's Day.

According to the Nashua Police Department, 26-year-old Samuel Colon of Hudson parked at the fire station on Amherst Street around 7:18 a.m. on Wednesday and went up to an officer working a traffic detail. He allegedly asked the officer to place him under arrest.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Police say Colon told the officer he was going to take their cruiser. He allegedly assaulted the officer, yelling during the fight, "Where is your gun?" and "I'm going to take your gun."

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

Then, authorities say, Colon wrapped his arms around the officer's waist in an attempt to disarm them. Another officer who was on detail arrived and helped arrest him.

The officer Colon allegedly attacked, who was not identified, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at an area hospital, police said.

Colon was set to be arraigned Thursday on felony charges of attempting to take a firearm from a police officer and two counts second-degree assault on an officer. He is also facing misdemeanor charges of simple assault on an officer and two counts of resisting arrest. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Anyone with information is asked to call 603-589-1665.