NH primary live blog: Trump, Haley make their final statements ahead of Tuesday's vote

The polls are set to open in less than 24 hours in a New Hampshire primary that could help decide whether the GOP nomination is essentially over, or whether it will be a two-person race going forward.

Ron DeSantis' exit from the Republican presidential campaign on Sunday leaves Nikki Haley as the only real challenger to former President Donald Trump. But the latest polls show her still trailing by double-digits despite surging in recent weeks.

On the Demoratic side, President Joe Biden's name won't appear on the ballot, but New Hampshire Democrats are running a write-in campaign in the hopes that he'll be able to hold off challengers Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson.

The polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, and remain open until 8 p.m. in some communities. NBC10 Boston and NECN will have live coverage on Tuesday from 7-11 p.m., followed by more coverage in the 11 p.m. news. You can watch live on air, online or on any of our streaming platforms.

Here's a look at the latest headlines coming out of New Hampshire as the candidates spend the final day campaigning:

The latest updates from New Hampshire

