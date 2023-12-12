Entertainment

Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 tour making a stop in Boston

The Pink Friday 2 World Tour kicks off in Oakland, California, on March 1, 2024 and is scheduled to end on June 7 in Berlin

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

Nicki Minaj is bringing her Pink Friday 2 World Tour to Boston in 2024.

The "Super Bass" singer announced on Monday that she will headline arena shows in North America and Europe, including an appearance at TD Garden in Boston on April 10, 2024.

Fans who are Citi card members can register for access to presale tickets starting Tuesday, according to Live Nation. General tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on Friday on NickiMinajOfficial.com.

The Pink Friday 2 World Tour kicks off in Oakland, California, on March 1, 2024 and is scheduled to end on June 7 in Berlin.

The tour announcement comes days after the rapper released Pink Friday 2, which is her fifth studio album.

