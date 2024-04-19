Night Shift Brewing to open pop-up beer garden in downtown Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Another local brewery will be bringing a seasonal beer garden to downtown Boston.

According to a press release, Night Shift Brewing will be opening a pop-up beer garden in Dewey Square Park on the Rose Kennedy Greenway beginning on May 8 and running through October.

The new outdoor spot from Night Shift joins another on the Greenway--Trillium's beer garden, which is a few blocks to the north and has opened for the season--and it joins brick-and-mortar locations of Night Shift in Everett (two, including one at Encore Boston Harbor), Boston's North Station area, and within Level 99 in Natick and Providence, along with other seasonal beer gardens on the Esplanade in Boston and Herter Park in Allston.

The website for Night Shift Brewing can be found at nightshiftbrewing.com.

