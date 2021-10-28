Local

storm damage

WATCH: Aerial Tour of Nor'easter Damage in Massachusetts

More than 250,000 people remained without power on Thursday afternoon

By Staff Reports

A nor'easter left widespread damage in parts of Massachusetts Wednesday as high winds and heavy rain caused trees and branches to fall on homes and power lines and surf threw boats onto the shore.

NBC10 Boston's SkyRanger flew over the South Shore Thursday, capturing the extent of the wreckage in Marshfield, Cohasset, Quincy, Plymouth and Norwell. Boats were tossed onto land and roofs ripped off of buildings.

More than 250,000 people remained without power on Thursday afternoon -- it could take days for it to be restored, officials have said.

