north reading

North Reading family mourns 3-year-old bulldog who died in alleged dog training scam

Investigators found that the dog died about Sept. 4 and was emaciated at the time, police said. However, the trainer allegedly sent the owner photos of the dog purportedly being trained after Sept. 4

By Oscar Margain

A North Reading, Massachusetts, family is heartbroken after their dog died in the care of a Connecticut dog trainer, who allegedly lied and led them to believe their pet was still alive.

To make matters worse, it seems that the North Reading family isn't the only victim; investigators said this is a dog scam operation that spans several states, including as far away as California.

The Hanson family said their their three-year-old French bulldog died while in the care of a supposed dog trainer they hired on a website called "Thumbtack."

A North Reading family is speaking out after they say a trainer scammed them and left their dog for dead.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"He was really the sweetest dog in the world," Bart Hanson said, whose home still has a portrait hanging of Charlie. “We’re going to probably keep it up forever.”

The trainer, who called herself "Lily," charged more than $2,000 for a two-week boarding program. The Hansons said that Charlie was picked up by "Lily" on Sept. 1, but then Charlie was never returned.

On the day he was to be dropped off, the trainer claimed her car broke down and that Charlie escaped; but investigators said they found the dog dead at the woman's family home in Connecticut. They said the woman's real name is Josephine Ragland, and is linked to similar dog cases in California.

A North Reading man says his dog is dead after he left the animal in the care of a woman who said she was a trainer.

The 27-year-old now faces two felony charges — larceny and misleading a police officer. When officers interviewed the trainer, she made false or misleading statements to hinder the investigation, police said.

“We think he was put into a freezer," Hanson said. "Or a refrigerator or something like that and then later dumped to try and avoid the evidence.”

Investigators said that four other dogs were found at Ragland's home, and given back to their owners in Connecticut, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. The Hanson family hopes that Charlie's story can prevent another tragedy.

More North Reading news

north reading Apr 23

Neighbor Rescues Resident in North Reading House Fire

Massachusetts Mar 3

Driver Killed in North Reading Crash

This article tagged under:

north readingConnecticutdogs
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us