North Reading family mourns 3-year-old bulldog who died in alleged dog training scam

A North Reading, Massachusetts, family is heartbroken after their dog died in the care of a Connecticut dog trainer, who allegedly lied and led them to believe their pet was still alive.

To make matters worse, it seems that the North Reading family isn't the only victim; investigators said this is a dog scam operation that spans several states, including as far away as California.

The Hanson family said their their three-year-old French bulldog died while in the care of a supposed dog trainer they hired on a website called "Thumbtack."

"He was really the sweetest dog in the world," Bart Hanson said, whose home still has a portrait hanging of Charlie. “We’re going to probably keep it up forever.”

The trainer, who called herself "Lily," charged more than $2,000 for a two-week boarding program. The Hansons said that Charlie was picked up by "Lily" on Sept. 1, but then Charlie was never returned.

On the day he was to be dropped off, the trainer claimed her car broke down and that Charlie escaped; but investigators said they found the dog dead at the woman's family home in Connecticut. They said the woman's real name is Josephine Ragland, and is linked to similar dog cases in California.

The 27-year-old now faces two felony charges — larceny and misleading a police officer. When officers interviewed the trainer, she made false or misleading statements to hinder the investigation, police said.

“We think he was put into a freezer," Hanson said. "Or a refrigerator or something like that and then later dumped to try and avoid the evidence.”

Investigators said that four other dogs were found at Ragland's home, and given back to their owners in Connecticut, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. The Hanson family hopes that Charlie's story can prevent another tragedy.