North Shore teacher strike to continue during the weekend

Teachers on the North Shore of Massachusetts are back on the picket line this weekend as no deal has been reached.

After a week of strikes there's is still no deal in sight as we expect to see more rallies and negotiations across the area during the weekend.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

There is a rally expected in Beverly City Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and bargaining to resume on Saturday at noon.

In Marblehead, parents and student athletes were relieved that their high school's varsity team was able to play their game against the Grafton Gators despite missing a week of school over the strike.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The Marblehead Education Association said on Friday that they were feeling hopeful as they remained on the table.

The Gloucester School Committee announced a similar move on Friday allowing high school sports and extra curricular activities.

In Massachusetts, it's illegal for public employees like teachers to go on strike, so the unions in those three communities will be racking up fines for this labor activity.

Although each community is different, common issues include pay for teachers and paraprofessionals as well as parental leave.