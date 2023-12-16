Northeastern mistakenly sends acceptance letters to some applicants — again

A little over a year after Northeastern University mistakenly sent acceptance letters to hundreds of applicants, another technical error has occurred, again temporarily thrilling some prospective students before dashing their dreams.

Northeastern said in a statement to NBC10 Boston on Saturday that the latest technical error resulted in a "small number" of applicants for a master's degree program receiving an erroneous email of acceptance.

The university did not say exactly how many people were affected, but said "they were immediately contacted by the university to clarify the mistake."

"Their applications remain active as reviews are currently underway for all applicants," the spokesperson added. "Decisions will be finalized in early January.”

A person who reached out to NBC10 Boston said it took over a week for the university in Boston, Massachusetts, to send a correction email.

It's unclear whether or not this error had anything to do with the last time this happened, as Northeastern did not address last year's incident on Saturday.

Students received acceptance letters from Northeastern University that were later rescinded.

Last October, the university explained that a technical error caused acceptance letters to be issued to more than 200 current applicants for the school of law, and to almost 4,000 people who applied a year earlier.

LaKisha Papoutsakis, a single mom of four from Northboro, Mass., told NBC10 Boston at the time that it was a childhood dream come true when she found out she got into Northeastern's law school. That excitement was short-lived, however, when she saw a follow-up email from the school explaining her acceptance was actually a mistake.

Northeastern said in a statement at the time, "The school of law deeply regrets this unintended mistake and is taking steps to ensure that it will not happen in the future."