Northeastern University admissions counselor arrested on child porn charges, feds say

A Northeastern University admissions counselor was arrested this week on child porn charges, according to federal prosecutors.

Beau Christopher Benson, of Dorchester, was arrested on Tuesday for receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, obtained though Zoom chat rooms, said the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Benson, 35, has a detention hearing at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

In April of this year, Benson allegedly took part in Zoom video chat rooms to share and view child sexual abuse material, prosecutors said.

The 35-year-old Dorchester man recorded his participation in the chat rooms and saved the recordings to his social media account, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.

The recordings, said prosecutors, featured CSAM and conversations between Benson and others about the CSAM.

About 15 video files were saved in his Dropbox, added prosecutors. They said a cybertip allegedly identified Benson as an online user who had uploaded two files containing CSAM to a Dropbox account.

The files, according to prosecutors, allegedly showed children who appeared to be about 2 to 4 years old.

If convicted, Benson will face a minimum sentence of five years and up to 20 years in federal prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000, said prosecutors.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the charge of possession of child pornography provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

It's not immediately clear if Benson has an attorney who can speak to the charges. NBC10 Boston is reaching out to Northeastern University for comment.